Nearly 11,400 new Covid-19 cases and 101 deaths reported

Of the total, 8,670 were local patients who tested positive in hospitals, 2,400 were found during proactive search, 318 infections were found in prisons, and nine were overseas arrivals.

Meanwhile, 5,726 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 403,386​.

So far, 283,910 have recovered and been discharged, 116,135 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,341 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 190.79 million (up by 484,359), 173.85 million of whom have recovered, 12.76 million are active cases (80,630 in severe condition) and 4.09 million have died (up by 7,191).

Thailand ranks 54th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.95 million, followed by India 31.1 million, Brazil 19.34 million, Russia 5.93 million, and France 5.86 million.

Meanwhile, another 82,854 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 10,419 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 14,223,762.