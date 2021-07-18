Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

Nearly 11,400 new Covid-19 cases and 101 deaths reported

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Sunday reported 11,397 new cases and 101 deaths over a 24-hour period.

Of the total, 8,670 were local patients who tested positive in hospitals, 2,400 were found during proactive search, 318 infections were found in prisons, and nine were overseas arrivals.

Meanwhile, 5,726 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 403,386​.

So far, 283,910 have recovered and been discharged, 116,135 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,341 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 190.79 million (up by 484,359), 173.85 million of whom have recovered, 12.76 million are active cases (80,630 in severe condition) and 4.09 million have died (up by 7,191).

Thailand ranks 54th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.95 million, followed by India 31.1 million, Brazil 19.34 million, Russia 5.93 million, and France 5.86 million.

Meanwhile, another 82,854 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 10,419 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 14,223,762.

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Chulabhorn Academy website crashes as Sinopharm vaccine registration opens

Published : July 18, 2021

Royal College of Physicians backs third booster dose for medics

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Domestic flights suspended from Wednesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.