How vaccine-skeptic France and Germany came to support near-mandates

People seemed to get the message. Within hours of Macron's speech, vaccination booking platforms registered a surge in appointment requests. A record number of shots were administered in France on Tuesday, the day after the announcement.

But thousands of protesters rallied against the measures on Saturday, demanding Macron's resignation and urging the government to reverse its plans. Protests were held in several cities, including in Paris, Marseille, and Montpellier, drawing the support of politicians from across the far-right and far-left of the political spectrum.Protesters in Paris chanted "No to the health dictatorship!" and "Freedom!"

The French plans constitute "an obligation in disguise," said Françoise Salvadori, an immunology researcher and author. She added that the proposed changes mark a "clear change in tone" by the president, who vowed in December that "the vaccine will not be compulsory."

Pharmaceutical industry scandals and a controversial influenza vaccination campaign in 2009 had turned France from one of the most vaccine-approving nations into one of the most skeptical over the past two decades. As a result, French officials launched an extremely cautious coronavirus vaccine rollout - a strategy that was widely criticized by scientists for sending mixed messages on the safety and benefits of vaccines.

Trust in vaccines has since been on the rise in the country, and surveys show a majority of French support the measures announced this past week.

But some research suggests that vaccine mandates can decrease trust in government or in science, and Macron's announcement was met with angry protests from some groups.

In Paris, anti-vaccination demonstrators - chanting, "Down with dictatorship!" and "Liberty!" - clashed with the police on Wednesday.

The far right sought to capitalize on the discontent. National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen called mandatory vaccination for health workers an "indecent brutality."

Former Le Pen ally Nicolas Dupont-Aignan said the expanded use of a health pass constitutes a "deprivation of freedoms" and a "health coup d'etat."

Macron also took criticism from the far left, with politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon describing the plan as "presidential monarchy."

Salvadori said the debate risks politicizing science ahead of presidential elections in France next year.

"I hope that political interests won't prevail over the discourse of scientific reason," she said.

There is a similar risk of deepening resentment against the government in Germany, where the anti-vaccine movement has attracted a wide range of supporters, ranging from far-right conspiracy theorists to hippie moms.

But both in Germany and France, experts said, the political risks associated with the recent changes are likely to be outweighed by the potential benefits of higher vaccination rates. Vaccines are now easily available in France, Germany and other E.U. countries, meaning the ethical debate around preferential treatment for vaccinated people has shifted in those nations, too.

"At the beginning, I was shocked when this question came up," said Tobias Kurth, the director of the Institute of Public Health at the Charité hospital in Berlin. Allowing vaccinated people to resume their lives while their neighbors or colleagues still wait for their shots "runs entirely against my understanding of how society should work."

But Germany and France are quickly reaching a stage in their vaccination campaigns that resembles the United States' current dilemma, Kurth said. Whereas only a few months ago, German authorities went to great lengths to prosecute individuals who jumped the vaccine line, they are now trying to convince holdouts. Germans can get vaccines in front of supermarkets, in churches or at the airport.

Still, vaccinations have slowed down.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel excluded the possibility of mandates for certain professions this past week. But earlier this year, she voiced support for a privileged treatment of vaccinated people, saying in an interview that - once sufficient supplies are available - she might be in favor of an announcement that "those who don't want [the vaccine] perhaps won't be able to do certain things," she said in February.