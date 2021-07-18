Chulabhorn Academy website crashes as Sinopharm vaccine registration opens

#Sinipharm was trending on Twitter at around 8am on Sunday, as many Twitter users complained about problems during vaccination registration through CRA’s website and CRA SINOP. The registration was fully booked immediately after the website showed error.

CRA’s Sinopharm jabs registration is aimed at 40,000 citizens in 10 red zone provinces.

The registration opened on Sunday at 8am through the website and CRA SINOP.

Meanwhile, Nithi Mahanonda, CRA secretary-general, posted on his Facebook page that another 1 million vaccine doses had been delivered to Thailand. He added that there were some problems with the vaccine registration system, and at 9.30am he had to close the booking system as 60,000 people had already registered.