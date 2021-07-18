Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

Chulabhorn Academy website crashes as Sinopharm vaccine registration opens

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA)’s website and smartphone application (CRA SINOP) for Sinopharm vaccine registration went down on Sunday before 8am.

#Sinipharm was trending on Twitter at around 8am on Sunday, as many Twitter users complained about problems during vaccination registration through CRA’s website and CRA SINOP. The registration was fully booked immediately after the website showed error.

CRA’s Sinopharm jabs registration is aimed at 40,000 citizens in 10 red zone provinces.

The registration opened on Sunday at 8am through the website and CRA SINOP.

Meanwhile, Nithi Mahanonda, CRA secretary-general, posted on his Facebook page that another 1 million vaccine doses had been delivered to Thailand. He added that there were some problems with the vaccine registration system, and at 9.30am he had to close the booking system as 60,000 people had already registered.

 

“I have to apologise to those who were unable to register. The registration system will be improved and open for bookings again next week. But as approximately 400,000 are wait-listed, it would be impossible for everyone to successfully book for the vaccine,” said Nithi.

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
