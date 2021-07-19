Only jabbed, Covid-free people can enter Phuket, authorities say

The order specified that those who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can enter the province. However, recipients of Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines should have received both their jabs.

Meanwhile, those who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection less than 90 days ago will have to undergo a PCR or antigen test at least seven days before visiting the province. Tests will also be required for youngsters aged six to 18.

The same rules apply to Phuket residents who want to return home.