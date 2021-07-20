Live music, gorgeous views and aerobics – the upside of quarantine in Nakhon Phanom

People isolating in the Northeast border province are being treated to musical performances and gorgeous views of the Mekong River at a luxury hotel in Muang Nakhon Phanom district.

So far, over 60 people have undergone quarantine at the hotel, which is reserved for travellers returning from provinces at high risk of Covid-19.

Nakhon Phanom’s daily caseload has risen to more than 50 infections over the past week.

Wachirachet Kitpornsirikul, deputy mayor of the municipality, said Nakhon Phanom locals have been instructed not to make trips in or out of the province unless absolute.

Those who return from provinces at risk of Covid-19 infection must undergo 14-day quarantine even if they test negative, he added.

"In response, the operator of this eight-storey hotel decided to convert it into a local quarantine facility to support locals during the Covid-19 crisis," he said.

Adding to the hotel’s suitability as a quarantine destination were its beautiful vistas of the Mekong River, Wachirachet said. Even better, the accommodation is free, with the municipality picking up the bill of 500 baht per room per night.

"To relieve the stress of quarantine, the hotel is staging a musical play every Wednesday and Saturday," he added.