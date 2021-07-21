Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Female tutor, 39, who got AstraZeneca as 2nd jab after Sinovac, dies

A tutor given the Sinovac vaccine as her first jab died after receiving AstraZeneca as her second jab in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday.

She was identified as Pongpak Satthasophon, 39, tutor and owner of a tuition centre in Muang district.

Muang station police, who were alerted on Tuesday night, believe she had already died around three hours before her corpse was found at the tuition centre

The dead woman’s husband, Saksit Dujwan, 44, said both he and his wife received AstraZeneca as their second jab on Monday after previously being given Sinovac as the first jab.

He said his wife got a headache and cold on Monday but these seemed to ease on Tuesday morning. However, he found his wife dead in her room at 7pm on Tuesday and decided to call an ambulance.Saksit insisted that his wife’s body now undergo a thorough examination.

With her death, he said he felt no confidence in vaccines or in the country’s public health system.

Saksit explained that his wife had high blood pressure and was taking medication for it.

He said that before the vaccination, medics confirmed her condition would put her in danger if she was administered the vaccine.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

