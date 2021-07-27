Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Medics call on US to ensure donated Pfizer shots are distributed fairly

A group of medics showed up at the US Embassy this morning to demand it oversee the distribution of donated Pfizer shots, which are due to arrive soon.

In the letter handed to chargé d’affaires Michael Heath, the medics said they were concerned that the 1.54 million doses heading to Thailand will not be fairly distributed among frontline personnel or those in the high-risk group.

The letter also said the medics were concerned about what would happen to the Pfizer batch, especially in the wake of the government’s untransparent and failed vaccine rollout.

Hence, the medics said, the US government must acknowledge this concern and do everything it can to ensure the distribution of the shots is fair, clear and transparent.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Published : July 27, 2021

