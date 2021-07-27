Medics call on US to ensure donated Pfizer shots are distributed fairly

In the letter handed to chargé d’affaires Michael Heath, the medics said they were concerned that the 1.54 million doses heading to Thailand will not be fairly distributed among frontline personnel or those in the high-risk group.

The letter also said the medics were concerned about what would happen to the Pfizer batch, especially in the wake of the government’s untransparent and failed vaccine rollout.

Hence, the medics said, the US government must acknowledge this concern and do everything it can to ensure the distribution of the shots is fair, clear and transparent.