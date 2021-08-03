Supermarket shelves emptied as soon as lockdown extended

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which is chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, expanded the dark-red zone from 13 provinces to 29 and announced they would all be under partial lockdown until August 31.

Residents in Bangkok and some dark-red provinces emptied supermarket shelves as soon as they heard of the extension.

Most supermarkets have run out of daily necessities like meat, vegetables and sauces.