Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Supermarket shelves emptied as soon as lockdown extended

Bangkokians dashed to the nearest supermarket as soon as the government announced on Sunday it was extending the lockdown by another 14 days in a bid to tackle the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which is chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, expanded the dark-red zone from 13 provinces to 29 and announced they would all be under partial lockdown until August 31.

Residents in Bangkok and some dark-red provinces emptied supermarket shelves as soon as they heard of the extension.

Most supermarkets have run out of daily necessities like meat, vegetables and sauces.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

