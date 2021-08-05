Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

Rains ease across country but North to see isolated heavy showers

Less rain is likely across Thailand but the North will still experience isolated heavy showers as the southwest monsoon prevailing over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is weakening, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It warned people in the North especially to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods.

The department also advised all ships to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

As for tropical storm “Lupit”, the department said it is presently over the coast of southern China and expected to move towards Taiwan from August 6 to 7 but will not affect Thailand.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-28 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

Nurse declared dead on social media proves she is very much alive

Published : August 05, 2021

Thai medics learn how to administer Pfizer shots efficiently

Published : August 05, 2021

20,920 new cases, 160 deaths as Thailand continues battling surge in infections

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Taste of America EP.1

Published : August 05, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

How much do you get for winning an Olympic medal?

Published : August 05, 2021

Equitable access to Covid vaccine in Thailand | The Nation Talk EP.8

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.