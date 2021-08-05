Friday, August 06, 2021

CRA to offer free Favipiravir syrup from August 6

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) will supply antiviral Favipiravir syrup for free from Friday (August 6) to treat Covid-19 infections in children, the elderly and patients with swallowing problems.

The academy said doctors and hospitals can register to receive the medicine at https://favipiravir.cra.ac.th.

Academy secretary-general Dr Nithi Mahanon said children now account for 12 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Thailand, while the rapidly spreading Delta strain has driven up lung infections in child cases from 50 per cent to 80-90 per cent.

Most patients younger than 5-7 years old are still unable to swallow tablets, he added. Therefore, the academy has crushed and dissolved favipiravir tablets in syrup to make them easier to take for children, the elderly, and severely ill patients who are intubated or have swallowing problems.

Though originally an influenza medication, Favipiravir has been approved to treat Covid-19 in several countries, including Japan, Russia and India.

“For Covid-19, preliminary reports indicate that administering the drug as early as four days after the onset of symptoms can reduce severity of symptoms and mortality,” said Nithi.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailand
