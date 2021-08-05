CRA to offer free Favipiravir syrup from August 6

The academy said doctors and hospitals can register to receive the medicine at https://favipiravir.cra.ac.th.

Academy secretary-general Dr Nithi Mahanon said children now account for 12 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Thailand, while the rapidly spreading Delta strain has driven up lung infections in child cases from 50 per cent to 80-90 per cent.

Most patients younger than 5-7 years old are still unable to swallow tablets, he added. Therefore, the academy has crushed and dissolved favipiravir tablets in syrup to make them easier to take for children, the elderly, and severely ill patients who are intubated or have swallowing problems.

Though originally an influenza medication, Favipiravir has been approved to treat Covid-19 in several countries, including Japan, Russia and India.

“For Covid-19, preliminary reports indicate that administering the drug as early as four days after the onset of symptoms can reduce severity of symptoms and mortality,” said Nithi.