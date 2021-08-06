Friday, August 06, 2021

Body of Swiss woman, 57, found in a creek in Phuket

The dead body of a Swiss woman was found on Thursday near a waterfall in Phuket province.

Preliminary investigation identified the deceased as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, aged 57 years.

Police have not found any reason to suspect foulplay.

Officials saw the body in a creek in Wichit subdistrict of Muang district of Phuket at 2.30pm on Thursday, about 500 metres from the entrance to the Ton Ao Yon waterfall.

The upper part of the body was covered with a black rubber sheet. Some clothes were found near the feet of the deceased in the water.

Police also reportedly found a mobile phone, a pair of blue sport shoes and a black backpack in the area.

Officials estimated that the woman had been dead for at least 48 hours. There were no visible wounds on the body. An autopsy is being performed by Vachira Phuket Hospital. Police are scouring the nearby areas and reviewing CCTV footage.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said that Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Thursday had made an urgent telephone call to the Swiss Embassy in Thailand to notify officials of the news of the body and to express his condolences to the deceased’s family.

“The minister also promised to investigate the case and find the perpetrators, in case there was any foulplay, as soon as possible,” he said. “We expect to receive the detailed autopsy report by Friday morning.”

Published : August 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

