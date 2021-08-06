Friday, August 06, 2021

PM orders swift probe on murder of Swiss tourist in Phuket

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to swiftly investigate the murder of a holidaying Swiss government official found dead in Phuket on Thursday.

The body was found by Ton Ao Yon waterfall in tambon Vichit of Phuket’s Muang district.

The deceased was an assistant protocol chief of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland who was visiting the southern province alone under the Phuket Sandbox programme. She was found wearing only a T-shirt and jacket, while her mobile phone, blue sports shoes and a black backpack were found nearby. 

“The prime minister has ordered agencies to investigate this case as fast as they can and urged government authorities to ensure the safety of tourists under the tourism sandbox programme,” said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Prayut also instructed the Foreign Ministry and Tourism Authority of Thailand to boost public health and safety measures for Thai and foreign tourists, said the spokesman.

“Lastly, the prime minister asked all Thais to help promote a positive image of the country to attract foreign tourists who will help stimulate the local economy,” added Anucha.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai called the Swiss ambassador on Thursday to extend his condolences, and promised to update Swiss authorities on developments in the murder investigation.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

