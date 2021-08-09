Monday, August 09, 2021

GPO to buy 8.5 million rapid test kits for free distribution nationwide

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) announced on Monday that suppliers of the rapid antigen test kit will give GPO their price list on Tuesday before the organisation buys a batch to distribute across Thailand.

In line with the National Health Security Office’s plan, the GPO has been assigned by the Rajavithi Hospital to procure 8.5 million test kits for free distribution nationwide.

The GPO said that it and two other organisations have worked on ensuring the procurement is done transparently.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
