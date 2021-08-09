GPO to buy 8.5 million rapid test kits for free distribution nationwide

In line with the National Health Security Office’s plan, the GPO has been assigned by the Rajavithi Hospital to procure 8.5 million test kits for free distribution nationwide.
The GPO said that it and two other organisations have worked on ensuring the procurement is done transparently.
Published : August 09, 2021
