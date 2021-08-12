Six Phuket spots pose security risk for tourists

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, who chairs the command centre, had ordered the Phuket Tourist Police Bureau to survey more than 120 tourist attractions in the province to check for security risks after a Swiss tourist was murdered at Ton Ao Yon waterfall in Muang district earlier this month.

“We found six tourist attractions have a high level of risk for visitors due to a lack of CCTV surveillance, as well as being isolated from communities,” said Phuket Tourist Police chief Pol Maj-General Krit Warit.

The locations are:

- Pru Mai Khao forest

- Banana and Naithon beaches

- Bang Thao mountain scenic point

- Wang Khee On waterfall

- Khlong Mudong mangrove forest

- Ton Ao Yon waterfall.

“We will submit the list and details of security measures that are lacking to the provincial committee, which will later instruct local authorities to improve security at these attractions,” Krit said.

“Furthermore, police are preparing to use the “GoPhuket” application as a mandatory registration platform for those who wish to enter the province. Visitors must insert their smart ID card into a reader upon entry. Officials will verify their ID with a police database to prevent persons with a criminal record from entering the sandbox area,” he added.