Embassies post messages wishing Her Majesty Queen Sirikit a happy birthday

Her Majesty’s birthday is also celebrated as National Mother’s Day in Thailand.

The message from United States’ chargé d’affaires Michael Heath read: “The United States mission to the Kingdom of Thailand extends our warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty’s birthday. We wish Her Majesty good health and happiness.

“Her Majesty’s work over many decades has advanced humanitarian and environmental causes and exemplified the positive contributions that Thailand has made to improving our world. Her Majesty has been an unwavering friend to the United States and has strengthened the longstanding partnership between our two great nations.

“We want to wish Her Majesty and all Thai mothers a Happy Thai Mother’s Day.”

The Australian Embassy posted photographs of Her Majesty on their Facebook page with the message: “On the auspicious occasion of the Birthday Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, we join our Thai friends in extending our best wishes to Her Majesty. Long Live the Queen Mother.

“These royal portraits show the Queen Mother in Australia when Her Majesty joined His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great during the Royal Visit to Australia between 26 August and 12 September 1962.”

The Swiss Embassy posted this message on its Facebook page: “On the auspicious occasion of the 89th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, the Embassy of Switzerland wishes to express its best wishes to Her Majesty for excellent health and happiness. Since this day is also celebrated as National Mother’s Day, we extend our best wishes to every mother throughout the Kingdom of Thailand and wish everyone a happy celebration.”

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok also posted a message on its Facebook page wishing Her Majesty the Queen Mother excellent health on her 89th birthday.