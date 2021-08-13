Phichit medic who died after booster Pfizer vaccine had underlying health issues

“The deceased is a male, aged 44 years. His BMI [body mass index] was 31, which falls within the obesity range,” said DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong. “Furthermore, he has underlying health problems, such as asthma and hyperlipidemia, or high levels of fats in the blood. He also had a record of drinking.”

Opas added that the staffer received a Pfizer shot on August 10, which was his third Covid-19 vaccine dose. During 30 minutes of monitoring after the jab, no side-effect was observed. The staffer went back home and spent the night there. On August 11 morning, his colleague found that he was already dead and called the police.

A preliminary test found no trace of Covid-19.

“The DDC and Phichit public health office are investigating the cause of death. We expect to get the detailed autopsy result soon,” added Opas.