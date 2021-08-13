Friday, August 13, 2021

in-focus

Phichit medic who died after booster Pfizer vaccine had underlying health issues

A public health staffer who died in Phichit province after getting a Pfizer booster shot suffered from asthma and hyperlipidemia, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) revealed on Thursday.

“The deceased is a male, aged 44 years. His BMI [body mass index] was 31, which falls within the obesity range,” said DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong. “Furthermore, he has underlying health problems, such as asthma and hyperlipidemia, or high levels of fats in the blood. He also had a record of drinking.”

Opas added that the staffer received a Pfizer shot on August 10, which was his third Covid-19 vaccine dose. During 30 minutes of monitoring after the jab, no side-effect was observed. The staffer went back home and spent the night there. On August 11 morning, his colleague found that he was already dead and called the police.

A preliminary test found no trace of Covid-19.

“The DDC and Phichit public health office are investigating the cause of death. We expect to get the detailed autopsy result soon,” added Opas.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

Published : August 13, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

Published : August 13, 2021

Chula vaccine very effective, claims volunteer after being in high-risk situation

Published : August 13, 2021

Plan to buy China-made Covid test kits shelved after US faults quality

Published : August 13, 2021

Latest News

Gold price increases

Published : August 13, 2021

Central Pattana launches ‘Central Kitchen’ reinforcing its position as the best food destination

Published : August 13, 2021

TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

Published : August 13, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

Published : August 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.