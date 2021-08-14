Digital TV Association joins hands with Nielsen to start new ratings system

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Nielsen, who will be the contractor to conduct the cross-platform ratings both through television and online platforms for four years.

The new ratings system will cover changes in technology and consumer behaviour in the digital era to upgrade the quality of the industry,

Suphap Kleekajai, president of the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand), said.

He said the association had continuously pushed for this project for more than two years. The aim is to create credibility, accuracy, and transparency in the origin of samples and research methods in international standards for entrepreneurs to develop programme format and for media agencies to plan advertising media purchases effectively, he said.

The association, with the participation of media agency representatives, sought qualified companies to present a new ratings plan to subscribers of all digital TV operators, Suphap said. Finally, Nielsen company with expertise, reputation, and international research survey standards has been chosen to conduct this rating survey, he said.