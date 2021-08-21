Deaths from Covid over 100 times higher among unvaccinated patients

DDC deputy director-general Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said on Friday that from July 25 to August 19, 63.8 per cent of total Covid-19 deaths -- 2,969 people -- were those who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Only 26 deaths, or 0.6 per cent of total fatalities, were patients who had got two vaccine doses, which are significantly lower,” he said.

“Vaccine greatly helps reduce the chance of severe symptoms and deaths, but they can still occur in elderly patients and those with underlying health problems,” he added.

“Currently about 63 per cent of elderly persons in 13 'dark red' provinces have been given at least one vaccine dose. The Public Health Ministry aims to achieve at least 70 per cent vaccination rate in this particular group by the end of August.”

The DDC reported on Friday that as of August 19, 25,818,666 doses of vaccine had been administered in Thailand. Some 19.5 million people have received their first jab, or 27.2 per cent of total population, while some 5.7 million people have received their second jab, or 7.9 per cent of total population.

About 527,000 people have received the third jab as a booster shot to improve their immunity, mostly among frontline medical professionals.

Of the vaccines being provided in Thailand, about 12.09 million doses were Sinovac, 10.8 million were AstraZeneca, 2.3 million were Sinopharm and 483,237 were Pfizer.