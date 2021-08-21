Saturday, August 21, 2021

in-focus

Deaths from Covid over 100 times higher among unvaccinated patients

Deaths linked to Covid-19 among unvaccinated patients were over 100 times higher compared to those who have been inoculated, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said.

DDC deputy director-general Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said on Friday that from July 25 to August 19, 63.8 per cent of total Covid-19 deaths -- 2,969 people -- were those who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Only 26 deaths, or 0.6 per cent of total fatalities, were patients who had got two vaccine doses, which are significantly lower,” he said.

“Vaccine greatly helps reduce the chance of severe symptoms and deaths, but they can still occur in elderly patients and those with underlying health problems,” he added.

“Currently about 63 per cent of elderly persons in 13 'dark red' provinces have been given at least one vaccine dose. The Public Health Ministry aims to achieve at least 70 per cent vaccination rate in this particular group by the end of August.”

The DDC reported on Friday that as of August 19, 25,818,666 doses of vaccine had been administered in Thailand. Some 19.5 million people have received their first jab, or 27.2 per cent of total population, while some 5.7 million people have received their second jab, or 7.9 per cent of total population.

About 527,000 people have received the third jab as a booster shot to improve their immunity, mostly among frontline medical professionals.

Of the vaccines being provided in Thailand, about 12.09 million doses were Sinovac, 10.8 million were AstraZeneca, 2.3 million were Sinopharm and 483,237 were Pfizer.

Published : August 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand recorded 20,571 Covid-19 cases and 261 deaths on Saturday

Published : August 21, 2021

Thundershowers forecast for all regions, isolated heavy rains in lower South

Published : August 21, 2021

Orange Line auction ‘to go ahead in October’ despite court cases

Published : August 20, 2021

Massage businesses in Korat to sue govt for compensation

Published : August 20, 2021

Latest News

Biden defends handling of withdrawal from Afghanistan, sees "no question" of U.S. credibility

Published : August 21, 2021

UK will work with Taliban "if necessary", says PM Johnson

Published : August 21, 2021

UK records another 37,314 coronavirus cases

Published : August 21, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over settlement expansion in Nablus

Published : August 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.