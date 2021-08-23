Mother of infected protest leader ‘Penguin’ requests he get hospital treatment

Sureerat Chiwarak lodged the request at the Department of Corrections on Monday, accompanied by lawyer Krisadang Nutcharat.

She said was she concerned that her son would not recover under the inadequate care of the department’s hospital, so she wanted him moved to Thammasat University Hospital.

On Sunday, the prison’s hospital doctor said that Parit’s oxygen saturation (SpO2) level stood at 99 per cent, but he has been provided with an inhaler as a precaution. Parit, 23, has asthma and weighs over 90kg, which places him at high risk from Covid-19 infection. Last week, he was suffering with a cough and headache, body pains and excessive phlegm, said prison authorities.

Meanwhile, Sirichai, 21, and other infected detained protesters have no problems breathing, said prison the doctor. They also have no fever or coughing, and their vital signs and oxygen levels are normal. The doctor added that they can sleep, eat and defecate normally.

Promsorn "Fa" Weerathammajaree, 30, was the third imprisoned protester to test positive for Covid-19 last week. All are receiving treatment at the Medical Correctional Hospital in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.