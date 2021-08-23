Monday, August 23, 2021

in-focus

Mother of infected protest leader ‘Penguin’ requests he get hospital treatment

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Mother of infected protest leader ‘...

The mother of detained protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak has repeated her request that he and fellow imprisoned protester Sirichai “New” Nathuang be moved to hospital after both tested positive for Covid-19 in prison last week.

Sureerat Chiwarak lodged the request at the Department of Corrections on Monday, accompanied by lawyer Krisadang Nutcharat.

She said was she concerned that her son would not recover under the inadequate care of the department’s hospital, so she wanted him moved to Thammasat University Hospital.

On Sunday, the prison’s hospital doctor said that Parit’s oxygen saturation (SpO2) level stood at 99 per cent, but he has been provided with an inhaler as a precaution. Parit, 23, has asthma and weighs over 90kg, which places him at high risk from Covid-19 infection. Last week, he was suffering with a cough and headache, body pains and excessive phlegm, said prison authorities.

Meanwhile, Sirichai, 21, and other infected detained protesters have no problems breathing, said prison the doctor. They also have no fever or coughing, and their vital signs and oxygen levels are normal. The doctor added that they can sleep, eat and defecate normally.

Promsorn "Fa" Weerathammajaree, 30, was the third imprisoned protester to test positive for Covid-19 last week. All are receiving treatment at the Medical Correctional Hospital in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Infections have reached peak: DDC

Published : August 23, 2021

Govt approves Bt89bn price-guarantee scheme for rice farmers

Published : August 23, 2021

Don’t take Fah Talai Jone with Favipiravir, warns doctor

Published : August 23, 2021

Ministry blocks clicking game featuring Prayut’s face

Published : August 23, 2021

Latest News

Infections have reached peak: DDC

Published : August 23, 2021

Govt approves Bt89bn price-guarantee scheme for rice farmers

Published : August 23, 2021

35 held for anti-government rally

Published : August 23, 2021

Don’t take Fah Talai Jone with Favipiravir, warns doctor

Published : August 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.