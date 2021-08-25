Wednesday, August 25, 2021

in-focus

Forging Covid test certificates an offence, ministry warns

The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday warned people against forging Covid-19 test reports in order to avail of leave or insurance, as it could be treated as a crime.

The director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Suphakit Sirilak, said that there had been cases of Covid-19 test report forgery.

He mentioned the case of a factory worker who wanted to avail of sick leave by claiming to be infected with Covid-19. The employer did not believe the claim and sought the test report, which the worker forged.

Investigation showed that it was a fake certificate from the Regional Medical Sciences Centre 5 in Samut Songkhram province, but the name of the worker was not in the laboratory test data.

Suphakat revealed that the organisation had reported this worker as a case of forgery.

Suphakit warned people not to forge the report because it was easy to examine. It was also easy to cross-check with the laboratory.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Forging Covid test certificates an offence, ministry warns

Published : August 25, 2021

Nakhon Sawan top cop axed over alleged graft, death of suspect in custody

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand has passed the peak of Covid-19 outbreak, says DDC

Published : August 25, 2021

Covid-19 deaths in Thailand surpass 10,000 on Wednesday

Published : August 25, 2021

Latest News

Baht gains amid change in perception on Covid situation

Published : August 25, 2021

Nakhon Sawan top cop axed over alleged graft, death of suspect in custody

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand has passed the peak of Covid-19 outbreak, says DDC

Published : August 25, 2021

Property firm AssetWise builds strong strategy to tackle Covid-19

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.