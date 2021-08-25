Forging Covid test certificates an offence, ministry warns

The director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Suphakit Sirilak, said that there had been cases of Covid-19 test report forgery.

He mentioned the case of a factory worker who wanted to avail of sick leave by claiming to be infected with Covid-19. The employer did not believe the claim and sought the test report, which the worker forged.

Investigation showed that it was a fake certificate from the Regional Medical Sciences Centre 5 in Samut Songkhram province, but the name of the worker was not in the laboratory test data.

Suphakat revealed that the organisation had reported this worker as a case of forgery.