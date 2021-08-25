Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Whales spotted amid Samut Prakan skyscrapers

A pod of Brydes whales was discovered frolicking beneath the skyscrapers and buildings of Samut Prakan province on Tuesday.

Photos of the whales feeding at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River south of Bangkok were posted on the Facebook page of Jirayu Ekkul Wildlife Photography.

The page administrator said the pod is expected to stay in the area for one or two months.

The pictures are evidence that the Chao Phraya River offers an abundance of natural resources.

Photo Credit: Jirayu Ekkul Wildlife Photography Photo Credit: Jirayu Ekkul Wildlife Photography

Photo Credit: Jirayu Ekkul Wildlife Photography

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
