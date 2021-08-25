Whales spotted amid Samut Prakan skyscrapers

Photos of the whales feeding at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River south of Bangkok were posted on the Facebook page of Jirayu Ekkul Wildlife Photography.
The page administrator said the pod is expected to stay in the area for one or two months.
The pictures are evidence that the Chao Phraya River offers an abundance of natural resources.
By : The Nation
