Monday, August 30, 2021

in-focus

GPO inks purchase of 8.5m Covid test kits for distribution from next week

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) on Monday signed a purchase agreement for 8.5 million Chinese-made antigen test kits (ATKs) and expects to begin distributing them for free next week.

The contract stipulates that the importer, World Medical Alliance (Thailand), must deliver the Covid-19 ATKs to about 1,000 service units in Thailand within 14 days, said GPO director Witoon Danwiboon.

Distribution of the kits, which are made by Beijing Lepu Medical Technology Co, should begin via public hospitals on September 8 or 9.

A Ramathibodi Hospital laboratory will also test a sample of the kits for sensitivity, specificity, and non-specificity, in line with Thai Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

Siriya Thepcharoen, a World Medical Alliance representative, said the first batch of about 1 million Lepu ATKs will arrive in Thailand on chartered flights on September 8-9. More batches would gradually follow until the full order for 8.5 million ATKs was filled within 14 days of signing the contract, Siriya added.

The Lepu ATKS are being supplied at 70 baht per kit in a deal worth almost 600 million baht.

News of the deal sparked a public outcry and opposition from the Rural Doctors Society last week after it was revealed that the US had banned the Lepu test kits over concerns about their accuracy.

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

RID needs 2-3 days to drain flooded Bangpoo industrial estate

Published : August 30, 2021

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

Mahidol Uni creates anti-Covid mouthwash

Published : August 30, 2021

Latest News

E-commerce plan to boost online trade by THB1.3 trillion in 2022

Published : August 30, 2021

Pfizer booster shots may be available by October

Published : August 30, 2021

GPO inks purchase of 8.5m Covid test kits for distribution from next week

Published : August 30, 2021

RID needs 2-3 days to drain flooded Bangpoo industrial estate

Published : August 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.