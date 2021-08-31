Thailand opens doors for travel by Indian business execs

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in India revealed that the tourism sector could get more than THB100 billion in revenue if the pandemic measures were eased by the end of 2021, as there was a high demand among Indian tourists to travel to the kingdom.



The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has given its approval for Indian business persons who carry a work permit, reside and have family in Thailand to enter the country with 14-day mandatory quarantine since August 25, after travel had been suspended for four months.

Indian tourists will have to wait for further announcements from the CCSA.



The TAT offices in Mumbai and New Delhi revealed that the pandemic situation in India was easing with lower infection rates, while more than 600 million doses of vaccine had been distributed.



Statistics in 2019 indicated a rapid growth in Indian tourists to Thailand due to the short flight duration and the waiver of visa on arrival fee.

Thailand had generated more than THB80 billion income from Indian tourists within the year.



The TAT also said that Indian tourists had high purchasing power, especially the golf, wedding and millennials groups, and currently, there had been regular inquiries about the measures to enter Thailand. The measures for travelling in and out of India are not complicated, while Indian tourists are less sensitive to the pandemic situation, the TAT said.