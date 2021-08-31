27 tonnes of seized drugs worth almost 30 billion baht set alight

“The 27,806 kilograms of narcotics burned today came from 138 cases,” said Dr Withit Saritdeechaikul, FDA deputy secretary-general. “The pile of drugs burned includes 15,890 kilos of amphetamine, 10,817kg of methamphetamine, 697kg heroin, 383kg of ketamine, 16kg ecstasy among others. The total street value has been estimated at Bt29.91 billion.”

Withit added that the FDA has been burning confiscated drugs every year for 52 consecutive years. “We use the incinerator of Akkhi Prakarn which is capable of burning at 1,200 degrees Celsius,” he said. “Such high heat can turn the drugs to ashes very quickly without polluting the air.”