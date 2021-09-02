First kratom extraction plant to be set up in Surat Thani

Meanwhile, the Prince of Songkla University is studying kratom to see if it can be used in place of the imported drug methadone to treat withdrawal symptoms of drug addicts.



Songkram Buathong, chief of Ban Na San’s Namphu subdistrict, said on Wednesday that after kratom was legalised on August 25, Kratom for Health Co, Ltd showed interest in setting up an extraction plant there. The plant will produce food supplements, vitamins, energy drinks and chewing gum spiked with kratom extract.



Songkram said the company will first set up an office to purchase kratom leaves from local farmers and will also establish a learning centre.



“The company decided to set up a kratom procurement and production hub in Namphu subdistrict because kratom in the South is of high quality,” he said.



Since the herb was legalised, the price of kratom leaves has soared to between 300 and 400 baht per kilo and the price of seedlings has risen three-fold to 300 baht per plant. Farmers, meanwhile, have started clearing rubber plantations to grow kratom as they believe it will become a key export item. The approval of an export permit for kratom products is still pending.