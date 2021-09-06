Bidding for western section of Orange Line to kick off in October

In late 2019, the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC), which had bid for the Orange Line, filed a lawsuit against MRTA claiming the bidding conditions had been altered at the request of fellow bidder Italian-Thai Development, despite opposition from BTSC.

The ensuing legal dispute saw bidding for the 13.4-kilometre, 128-billion-baht western section of the Orange Line scrapped altogether on February 3.

On September 1, the Supreme Administrative Court upheld the lower court’s decision to dismiss the case after months of investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission and Department of Special Administration.

The project comprises the laying of 13.4km of tracks from Thailand Cultural Centre to Bang Khun Non stations and installation of the train system and overseeing the operation of the 35.9km rail line from Min Buri to Bang Khun Non. The Orange Line is scheduled to be ready for public use in the third quarter of 2027.