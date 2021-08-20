Orange Line auction ‘to go ahead in October’ despite court cases

MRTA claimed the auction delay was caused by the Covid-19 epidemic and said it was complying with the Integrity Pact approved by the Cabinet to ensure transparency of the project.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramason said on Thursday the Orange Line contractor is expected to be validated in March or April 2022. The contract is for the 35.9-kilometre western section, from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri (Suwinthawong), which has a budget of 1.2 billion baht.

The news comes after the Supreme Administrative Court upheld an Administrative Court order to dismiss the case brought by Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) over the first bidding process. MRTA scrapped the process in February after bidder BTSC complained that changes to the terms could lead to unfair competition.



The court ruled in March to drop the case as the dispute no longer existed once the bidding had been scrapped.



The MRTA said it had conducted market sounding for the new bidding process, which had been delayed by Covid-19. Meanwhile, the government has asked the Anti-Corruption Cooperation Committee and Finance Ministry to draw up an Integrity Pact including observers, to ensure transparency in the Orange Line auction.