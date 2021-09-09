Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains forecast across country

The department warned people in these areas to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause flash floods and advised all ships to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore as waves in the Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department