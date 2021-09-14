Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Prasert Chantaruangthong, Pheu Thai’s secretary, said the party's ethics committee will take action against the following seven MPs:

• Uttaradit MP Sarunvuth Sarunkate and Pathum Thani MP Pornpimon Thammasarn will be expelled.

• Si Sa Ket MPs Thira Traisoranakul and Chaturong Pengnorapat along with Pathum Thani MP Chaiyan Pholsuwan will be suspended, which will affect their chance of participating in the next general election.

• Ubon Ratchathani MP Chuwit Pitakpornpallop will be admonished.

• Nakhon Nayok MP Wutthichai Kittitanesuan will be punished after he has recovered from Covid-19.

"The administration committee will consider the ethics committee’s resolution to sack the two ‘cobra’ MPs,” Prasert said.