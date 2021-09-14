Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Prasert Chantaruangthong, Pheu Thai’s secretary, said the party's ethics committee will take action against the following seven MPs:
• Uttaradit MP Sarunvuth Sarunkate and Pathum Thani MP Pornpimon Thammasarn will be expelled.
• Si Sa Ket MPs Thira Traisoranakul and Chaturong Pengnorapat along with Pathum Thani MP Chaiyan Pholsuwan will be suspended, which will affect their chance of participating in the next general election.
• Ubon Ratchathani MP Chuwit Pitakpornpallop will be admonished.
• Nakhon Nayok MP Wutthichai Kittitanesuan will be punished after he has recovered from Covid-19.
"The administration committee will consider the ethics committee’s resolution to sack the two ‘cobra’ MPs,” Prasert said.
Key government ministers sailed through the four-day censure debate, which wrapped up on September 4, though Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha got the highest number of no-confidence ballots with 208 MPs voting against him.
This was the second attempt this year by the opposition to bring down the government that has been under pressure due to its management of the pandemic and reeling economy.
Apart from Prayut, the others targeted were Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Srion, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn. They all survived the vote.
