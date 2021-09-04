Monday, September 13, 2021

Prayut, ministers sail through no confidence motion

Key government ministers easily sailed through the censure debate on Saturday although Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha got the most number of no confidence votes with 208 MPs voting against him.

The debate, which began on Tuesday, ended early this morning with 482 MPs present in Parliament.

It was the second attempt this year by the opposition to bring down the government that has been under pressure due to its management of the pandemic and the reeling economy. However, Prayut's government enjoys a clear majority in Parliament.

The ministers who faced censure and the votes cast for and against them:

•Prayut Chan-o-cha, prime minister and minister of defence -- 264 for, 208 against, and 3 abstentions

•Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and minister of public health -- 269 for, 196 against, 11 absentions

•Saksayam Chidchob, minister of transport -- 269 for, 195 against, 10 absentions, and 1 no vote

•Chalermchai Srion, minister of agriculture and cooperatives -- 270 for,199 against, 8 absentions and 1 no vote

•Suchat Chomklin, minister of labour -- 263 for, 201 against, 10 absentions and 1 no vote

•Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, minister of digital economy and society -- 267 for, 202 against, 9 absentions 

Published : September 04, 2021

