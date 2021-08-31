Tuesday, August 31, 2021

in-focus

Supreme Court dismisses case against PAD leaders over 2008 rallies

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case against leaders of the yellow-shirt Peoples Alliance for Democracy (PAD) over their rallies in 2008, ruling the charges duplicated those in another case.

On Tuesday, former PAD leaders Chamlong Srimuang, Sondhi Limthongkul, Pipop Thongchai, Somkiat Pongpaiboon, Somsak Kosaisook and Suriyasai Katasila appeared in court in Bangkok.

They were accused of sedition, illegal gatherings and creating turmoil in the country, in violation of articles 116, 215 and 216 of the Criminal Code.

The charges stemmed from rallies against the Samak Sundaravej government, held on Ratchadamnoen Road between May 25 and October 5.

The accusations were dismissed by the court of first instance on July 20, 2017, as they duplicated charges against the PAD over protesters’ invasion of Government House. The court ruled the six defendants had already been punished with two-year jail terms.

The Appeal Court upheld the dismissal on January 30, 2019 – a ruling confirmed by the Supreme Court today.

However, the Supreme Court sentenced three other former PAD leaders – Chaiwat Sinsuwong, Amorn Amornratananont and Terdpoom Jaidee – to eight months each in prison for sedition.

Published : August 31, 2021

Related News

Protester develops lung problems after catching Covid in jail

Published : August 31, 2021

Only 1.95 million doses of Moderna to be delivered this year

Published : August 31, 2021

Some interprovincial buses to start running from Sept 1

Published : August 31, 2021

27 tonnes of seized drugs worth almost 30 billion baht set alight

Published : August 31, 2021

Latest News

Protester develops lung problems after catching Covid in jail

Published : August 31, 2021

Only 1.95 million doses of Moderna to be delivered this year

Published : August 31, 2021

Supreme Court dismisses case against PAD leaders over 2008 rallies

Published : August 31, 2021

Some interprovincial buses to start running from Sept 1

Published : August 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.