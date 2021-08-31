Supreme Court dismisses case against PAD leaders over 2008 rallies

On Tuesday, former PAD leaders Chamlong Srimuang, Sondhi Limthongkul, Pipop Thongchai, Somkiat Pongpaiboon, Somsak Kosaisook and Suriyasai Katasila appeared in court in Bangkok.

They were accused of sedition, illegal gatherings and creating turmoil in the country, in violation of articles 116, 215 and 216 of the Criminal Code.

The charges stemmed from rallies against the Samak Sundaravej government, held on Ratchadamnoen Road between May 25 and October 5.

The accusations were dismissed by the court of first instance on July 20, 2017, as they duplicated charges against the PAD over protesters’ invasion of Government House. The court ruled the six defendants had already been punished with two-year jail terms.

The Appeal Court upheld the dismissal on January 30, 2019 – a ruling confirmed by the Supreme Court today.

However, the Supreme Court sentenced three other former PAD leaders – Chaiwat Sinsuwong, Amorn Amornratananont and Terdpoom Jaidee – to eight months each in prison for sedition.