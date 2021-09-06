Internet minister accused of plagiarising artwork during censure debate

Chaiwut adapted a poster made by Australian artist Joey Klarenbeek, using it to illustrate his mission to protect the three pillars of nation, religion and King. The poster shows ranks of identical youths absorbed in their phone screens as hands reach down to steal their brains.

The minister claimed that the three pillars were being damaged by fake news on social media. He added that youths were being brainwashed and used as political tools to change the country.

On Friday, the Facebook page “Kidyang” accused Chaiwut of failing to credit the artist of the picture he had used. On Saturday, the page added that the artist had not given permission for Chaiwut to use his artwork, which had been plagiarised in this way before.

The Nation Thailand contacted the artist via his Facebook page, “Joey Klarenbeek Illustration”.