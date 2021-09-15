Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are forecast across the country with isolated heavy rains in the Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South’s west coast as a monsoon trough lies over these areas while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The departments warned people in risky areas to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause flash floods.

It also advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas with thundershowers as waves in the Andaman Sea are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 15, 2021

