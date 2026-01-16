Thailand seeks US clarification on visa suspension for 75 countries

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met with Chargé d'Affaires Elizabeth J. Konick from the US Embassy in Thailand on Thursday (January 15, 2026) to seek clarification regarding the US State Department's decision to suspend permanent residency visa processing for 75 countries, including Thailand, effective January 21, 2026.
Sihasak expressed concerns about the measure, as it groups countries with diverse contexts and situations, with no clear criteria for consideration.
He noted that this could raise questions and potentially send the wrong signal, especially as both Thailand and the US work to strengthen their long-standing partnership and alliance.
Over 320,000 Thai nationals living in the US contribute to the US economy and society, including through business and investment that create jobs.
Thailand seeks clarification on the criteria used by the US for this decision," Sihasak said.
In response, the Chargé d'Affaires acknowledged Thailand's concerns. They clarified that the measure is part of efforts to reduce burdens on the US welfare system and applies only to permanent residency visa processing.
Temporary visa processing, including tourism, business, government, and student visas, will continue as usual.
She also agreed to relay Thailand's concerns and inquiries to the US State Department and will provide further clarification and information to Thailand as soon as possible.
In the meantime, updates on the measure can be followed through official US channels, including the travel.state.gov website and announcements from the US Embassy in Thailand.