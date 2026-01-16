Thailand seeks US clarification on visa suspension for 75 countries

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met with Chargé d'Affaires Elizabeth J. Konick from the US Embassy in Thailand on Thursday (January 15, 2026) to seek clarification regarding the US State Department's decision to suspend permanent residency visa processing for 75 countries, including Thailand, effective January 21, 2026.

Sihasak expressed concerns about the measure, as it groups countries with diverse contexts and situations, with no clear criteria for consideration.

He noted that this could raise questions and potentially send the wrong signal, especially as both Thailand and the US work to strengthen their long-standing partnership and alliance.