Thai Foreign Minister clarifies US immigrant visa suspension

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the recent announcement by the US Department of State to suspend the processing of Immigrant Visas (permanent visas) for 75 countries, including Thailand.

Sihasak stated that on Thursday (January 15), he met with Elizabeth J. Konig, Minister-Counsellor for Consular Affairs, to discuss and clarify the details of this matter.

The US representative informed him that they do not yet have all the specific data and will coordinate with relevant agencies to provide further information.

However, it was emphasised that this suspension applies strictly to those seeking permanent residency, long-term stays, or future citizenship.

Therefore, travellers, businesspeople, and students are not affected.

The Minister urged the public to understand that this suspension is not permanent but a temporary measure to review overall processes and situations.

Sihasak further speculated that the reason behind this policy might be concerns regarding the budget for social welfare systems, which many immigrants rely on, potentially diverting resources away from American citizens.

He thanked the US representative for the briefing and noted that additional information would be sought.