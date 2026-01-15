Thai Foreign Minister clarifies US immigrant visa suspension

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the recent announcement by the US Department of State to suspend the processing of Immigrant Visas (permanent visas) for 75 countries, including Thailand.
Sihasak stated that on Thursday (January 15), he met with Elizabeth J. Konig, Minister-Counsellor for Consular Affairs, to discuss and clarify the details of this matter.
The US representative informed him that they do not yet have all the specific data and will coordinate with relevant agencies to provide further information.
However, it was emphasised that this suspension applies strictly to those seeking permanent residency, long-term stays, or future citizenship.
Therefore, travellers, businesspeople, and students are not affected.
The Minister urged the public to understand that this suspension is not permanent but a temporary measure to review overall processes and situations.
Sihasak further speculated that the reason behind this policy might be concerns regarding the budget for social welfare systems, which many immigrants rely on, potentially diverting resources away from American citizens.
He thanked the US representative for the briefing and noted that additional information would be sought.
Furthermore, Sihasak expressed his deep concern and unease through the US Minister-Counsellor, arguing that grouping 75 countries is inappropriate.
He pointed out that:
The Minister questioned the logic behind this blanket announcement, stating that the US needs to provide more clarity.
He noted that this sends a confusing signal regarding Thai-US relations, especially since a US Assistant Secretary of State recently visited Thailand to reaffirm the commitment to moving the relationship forward.
Sihasak emphasised that Thailand and the US share a "special relationship" as the oldest ally in the region, and as such, Thailand has the right to question why it was included in this list, a point the US Minister-Counsellor acknowledged.
Sihasak concluded by stressing that the US should look at the broader picture.
Thai companies have invested heavily in America, creating tens of thousands of jobs for Americans.
Furthermore, under ongoing trade and tax negotiations, Thailand is poised to invest and purchase more US goods.
Sihasak raised the question of whether this visa policy is worth the negative sentiment it creates among the Thai people and whether it contradicts current bilateral policies.
He suggested that the US government needs internal coordination to ensure its policies align.
The meeting was called today because this issue weighs heavily on the hearts of the Thai people and involves the national dignity of Thailand.
The Minister advised the public to await further official clarification from the US Embassy.