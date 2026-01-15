Bangkok’s Office Market Hits Tipping Point as Major Tenants Seize Control

Colliers reports a surge in office supply to 10.47M sqm as occupancy rates dip, leaving landlords of older buildings scrambling to avoid obsolescence.

The Bangkok office sector has firmly shifted into a "tenant’s market", with major corporations wielding unprecedented bargaining power as a wave of new supply outpaces demand.

According to the latest data from Colliers Thailand, landlords are now facing a stark ultimatum: modernise or face permanent vacancy.



Phattarachai Taweewong, director of Research and Communications at Colliers Thailand, reported that by the final quarter of 2025, cumulative office supply reached 10.478 million square metres.

This represents a 1.79% expansion in stock, yet the average occupancy rate has slid to 86.13%.

The figures suggest that despite continued interest from the e-commerce and financial sectors, the influx of new "Grade A" buildings is not being met with equivalent absorption.

Tenant behaviour has undergone a fundamental shift, with companies now demanding premium facilities at significantly lower price points.

