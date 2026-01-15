Chemical Leak Sparks Mass Evacuation in Samut Prakan as Schools Close

Emergency services establish aid points in Phra Samut Chedi as residents report severe respiratory irritation and dizziness following a toxic spill.
A major chemical leak in the Song Phi Nong community has triggered an urgent evacuation of residents and the immediate closure of schools in the Phra Samut Chedi district on Thursday.
The alarm was raised early Thursday when a noxious plume of smoke and a sharp, acrid odour began spreading from behind the Ku Sang Market.
Residents quickly took to social media to report physical distress, with many describing a "suffocating" smell that caused intense burning in the nose and throat, as well as bouts of dizziness.
On the local community page "We Love Phra Samut Chedi," the situation was described as critical. One resident living near the source of the leak claimed they were forced to abandon their home as the air became unbreathable.
The impact on local infrastructure was immediate. Nearby schools suspended classes mid-session, contacting parents to collect their children immediately to prevent prolonged exposure to the airborne toxins.
Authorities expressed particular concern for the respiratory health of younger pupils.
Nutjaree Phuengchuen, the mayor of Phra Samut Chedi, has taken direct command of the relief efforts.
Municipal teams have been deployed to the affected zones to facilitate the evacuation of vulnerable residents.
A primary emergency assistance and triage centre has been established in the car park behind Ku Sang Market to provide medical checks and temporary shelter.
As the cause of the leak remains under investigation, the municipality has issued the following emergency guidelines for those in the vicinity:
Seek Higher Ground: Residents are urged to move upwind of the site to avoid the path of the chemical plume.
Protective Barriers: Masks should be worn at all times; failing that, a damp cloth should be used to cover the mouth and nose.
Decontamination: Anyone who has come into direct contact with the substance is advised to rinse their skin thoroughly with large volumes of clean water.
Specialist teams are currently working to contain the source of the leak and determine the nature of the chemical involved. The Phra Samut Chedi Municipality remains on high alert as they work to restore safety to the industrial suburb.