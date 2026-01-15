Chemical Leak Sparks Mass Evacuation in Samut Prakan as Schools Close

Emergency services establish aid points in Phra Samut Chedi as residents report severe respiratory irritation and dizziness following a toxic spill.



A major chemical leak in the Song Phi Nong community has triggered an urgent evacuation of residents and the immediate closure of schools in the Phra Samut Chedi district on Thursday.

The alarm was raised early Thursday when a noxious plume of smoke and a sharp, acrid odour began spreading from behind the Ku Sang Market.

Residents quickly took to social media to report physical distress, with many describing a "suffocating" smell that caused intense burning in the nose and throat, as well as bouts of dizziness.

On the local community page "We Love Phra Samut Chedi," the situation was described as critical. One resident living near the source of the leak claimed they were forced to abandon their home as the air became unbreathable.

The impact on local infrastructure was immediate. Nearby schools suspended classes mid-session, contacting parents to collect their children immediately to prevent prolonged exposure to the airborne toxins.

