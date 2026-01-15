TSEA urges govt to suspend large-scale construction projects to review safety measures

The president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) has called on the government to suspend large-scale construction projects in public areas following two deadly accidents on consecutive days. He also provided possible causes for the crane collapse on Rama II Highway.
TSEA president Professor Dr. Amorn Pimanmas stated that the recent incidents involving the collapse of two launching gantry cranes — one in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday and another on Rama II Highway on Thursday morning — have highlighted serious safety concerns regarding large-scale construction projects in public spaces.
Professor Amorn emphasized that the fall of the metal bases of a launching gantry crane used for the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway construction project in Nakhon Ratchasima and the collapse of the crane on Rama II point to inadequate safety standards in these projects.
Amorn recommended that the government suspend large-scale construction projects near public areas until further investigation. He suggested that the suspension period should be used to review the safety standards of all major construction projects, ensuring stricter adherence to regulations.
In addition, Amorn called for the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the causes of both accidents. He emphasized that the government must enforce the law strictly and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Furthermore, he proposed amendments to existing laws to better address the challenges posed by large-scale construction in public spaces.
Regarding the Rama II incident, Professor Amorn stated that while the exact cause of the crane collapse remains unclear, several potential factors have been identified:
Professor Amorn further explained the differences between the crane collapse on Rama II and the incident in Si Khiew. In the Rama II case, the crane itself broke, while concrete segments were still hanging. In contrast, the Si Khiew collapse involved the base supporting the crane, with the crane itself remaining intact. The Si Khiew collapse occurred while the crane was being moved to the next section of the project.
The Rama II accident occurred at 9:15 am on Thursday when the beam-launching crane, used in the construction of the elevated M82 motorway, broke in the middle. This caused both the crane and several concrete segments to fall onto two passing vehicles, tragically killing two people.