TSEA urges govt to suspend large-scale construction projects to review safety measures

In addition, Amorn called for the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the causes of both accidents. He emphasized that the government must enforce the law strictly and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Furthermore, he proposed amendments to existing laws to better address the challenges posed by large-scale construction in public spaces.

Hypothesized Causes of the Rama II Crane Collapse

Regarding the Rama II incident, Professor Amorn stated that while the exact cause of the crane collapse remains unclear, several potential factors have been identified:

V-Shaped Collapse : The crane collapsed in a V-shaped manner, indicating that the crane’s steel structure was unable to support the weight it was carrying.

Hanging Concrete Segments : Several concrete segments were hanging at the time of the collapse and fell onto two passing vehicles. This suggests that the collapse occurred during the installation of the segments, with the weight of the hanging concrete causing the crane to break in the middle.

Crane Joint Weakness: The break in the crane could have occurred either at the crane's own components or at the joint where sections of the crane are connected. Typically, launching cranes are made up of several sections fastened together with pins or bolts. Therefore, an inspection is needed to determine whether the point of the break corresponds with the joint and whether the crane's assembly or installation was faulty.

Comparing the Rama II and Si Khiew Crane Incidents

Professor Amorn further explained the differences between the crane collapse on Rama II and the incident in Si Khiew. In the Rama II case, the crane itself broke, while concrete segments were still hanging. In contrast, the Si Khiew collapse involved the base supporting the crane, with the crane itself remaining intact. The Si Khiew collapse occurred while the crane was being moved to the next section of the project.

Rama II Incident: Details of the Fatal Collapse

The Rama II accident occurred at 9:15 am on Thursday when the beam-launching crane, used in the construction of the elevated M82 motorway, broke in the middle. This caused both the crane and several concrete segments to fall onto two passing vehicles, tragically killing two people.

