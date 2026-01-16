Thailand Unveils Fast-Track Investment Plan to Revive Sluggish Growth

Finance minister targets structural reforms and 480-billion-baht project unlock to push GDP beyond 1.5 per cent this year.

Thailand's finance minister has outlined an ambitious economic restructuring programme centred on fast-tracking stalled investments and developing new industrial sectors, as the government seeks to reverse declining growth potential that has dragged the economy to its weakest performance in decades.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, speaking at the CEO Day event organised by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday, acknowledged Thailand's growth potential has deteriorated continuously from 5 per cent in the post-1997 period to just 2.7 per cent currently, with actual GDP growth this year forecast at merely 1.5 per cent.

"Thailand's economy today is like an old engine, an elderly driver, outdated technology, and excessive regulations—as if facing perpetual traffic jams," Ekniti said during his presentation on fiscal and financial strategies for economic revival.

The finance minister attributed the sluggish performance to deep-seated structural problems requiring serious remediation.

To restore growth to the 4 to 5 per cent range, Thailand must increase its overall investment ratio back towards the historical level of 40 per cent of GDP, compared to just 23 per cent currently.

Central to the government's strategy is unlocking 480 billion baht worth of projects awaiting approval through the Board of Investment's Fast Track programme.

Ekniti expressed confidence that successfully releasing these stalled investments would enable the economy to exceed 1.5 per cent growth this year.