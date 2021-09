2 Bangkok bus drivers, 2 conductors test positive

Those infected include drivers of bus numbers 505 and 23, and the conductors of bus number 517 and the shuttle that runs between Bangkok’s Bang Pho area and the Bang Sue Grand Station.

The driver of bus number 505 had been worked from August 31 to September 5 and then again on September 9.

The second driver had driven bus number 23 on September 5, 6 and 9. He also drove bus number 2 on September 4 and 7.

The conductor of bus number 517 had worked on September 5 and 6, while the shuttle bus conductor had worked on September 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.