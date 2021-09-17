Plan to reopen Bangkok on Oct 1 not yet approved: CCSA

CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan confirmed that the Bangkok Sandbox plan to accept fully vaccinated foreign tourists without quarantine from October 1 had not been given the green light.

Earlier this week, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) agreed to propose the plan to the CCSA.

Apisamai said the proposal must first be discussed with relevant agencies before being sent to the Public Health Ministry for careful revision, because Bangkok is a large and diverse area. The finalised plan will then be presented to the CCSA for approval, she added.