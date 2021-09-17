No nod yet from Public Health Ministry on reopening Bangkok to foreign tourists

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have planned to accept foreign tourists without quarantine from October 15 to revive tourism in the capital.

However, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that he had yet to receive the proposal to remove quarantine requirement in Bangkok, adding that the Department of Disease Control (DDC) must first evaluate the outbreak situation in the countries where the tourists are from before such a move could be approved.

“The reopening of Bangkok also depends on the decision of the province’s communicable disease committee, as Bangkok has been managing its own public health system,” he said.

