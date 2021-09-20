Top ministry official sacked for embezzling relief funds

Pisan Sukjaitham was nabbed by immigration police as he tried to cross the border into Myanmar from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

The man showed up on the radar after the ministry filed charges against him on September 14. He had alleged transferred 13 million baht earmarked for vulnerable people to his own account.

The suspect has denied charges so far. He was transferred to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday morning.