NACC looking into two projects in Trang

The move came after the provincial NACC network's proposal to monitor two projects in Kantang district during their meeting on August 19.
The two projects are:
1. Construction of 10 residences on Koh Kradan
2. Construction of a bridge for watching dugongs behind Hat Chao Mai beach
NACC officials surveyed the area on August 26-27 to collect information on the two projects.
"Government agencies responsible for the projects, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and Trang province, will be summoned to clarify details," the NACC said.
Published : August 30, 2021
