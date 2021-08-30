Monday, August 30, 2021

in-focus

NACC looking into two projects in Trang

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is currently investigating two construction projects of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in Trang province.

The move came after the provincial NACC network's proposal to monitor two projects in Kantang district during their meeting on August 19.

The two projects are:

1. Construction of 10 residences on Koh Kradan

2. Construction of a bridge for watching dugongs behind Hat Chao Mai beach

NACC officials surveyed the area on August 26-27 to collect information on the two projects.

"Government agencies responsible for the projects, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and Trang province, will be summoned to clarify details," the NACC said.

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

Mahidol Uni creates anti-Covid mouthwash

Published : August 30, 2021

Roadmap for Thailand’s reopening and recovery

Published : August 30, 2021

Latest News

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

SET rises for 7th day in a row as infections fall

Published : August 30, 2021

Stamp Fairtex on Potentially Facing Angela Lee: A Dream Come True

Published : August 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.