Palang Pracharath MP Wirat, 86 others face legal action over graft allegations

Of the 87 defendants, 81 reported to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions in Bangkok.

The absentees included Wirat and fellow Phalang Pracharath MPs, Tassaneeya Rattanaset and Tassanaporn Ketmetheekarun, who claimed they were attending a session at the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court will appoint three judges to consider whether the accused are guilty. If found guilty, the court will then appoint nine judges and launch a trial. Absentees will face arrest.