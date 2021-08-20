Former Nakhon Si Thammarat police chief caught for duping officers out of money

Pol Colonel Somphong Thipaphakul had apparently talked 200 police officers under his supervision to hand him the 15,000-baht remedial cash handout they had been given in 2020. He said he was following the National Police chief’s orders.
Somphong was found guilty of violating Article 157 of the Criminal Code and removed from his current post at the Provincial Police Region 8 on Thursday.
Published : August 20, 2021
By : The Nation
