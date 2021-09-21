Tuesday, September 21, 2021

in-focus

Duo arrested over alleged sex video on OnlyFans platform

OnlyFans star Kai Nao (rotten egg) and her boyfriend were arrested in Samut Prakan province for allegedly producing sex videos and selling them on the platform.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service, through which content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, or so called “fan”. Sexual content among others is popular on the platform.

Suthanya Nakhonchinda, 19, known among her fans as Kai Nao, had been called by the police on September 17 for questioning about her participation in the platform.

Police concluded that Kai Nao’s action was a violation of the Computer Crime Act, as well as the criminal law for allegedly persuading others to engage in inappropriate sexual activity, since the OnlyFans star had talked about her income via a YouTube video before.

On Monday night, Kai Nao was arrested along with her boyfriend Korakot Sarirat, 20, at a motel in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

Police had secured an arrest warrant from Samut Prakan’s provincial court.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted with anger. Some said the police demanded a share in what Kai Nao and her boyfriend had earned.

Published : September 21, 2021

Nation Thailnad
