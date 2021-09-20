Irregularities suspected in confiscation of luxury cars by sacked police station chief

Suchart is heading the investigation into Thitisan who has been accused of demanding 2 million baht from two drug suspects before suffocating a male suspect to death with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan then allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

After Thitisan’s arrest on August 26, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched a probe into his finances as they believe that Thitisan, also known on social media as “Jo Ferrari” due to his lavish lifestyle as a sport car enthusiast, has become unusually wealthy. Thitisan reportedly owns a luxurious house and a number of sport cars, in addition to several million baht in other assets.

Related Stories

Nakhon Sawan top cop transferred over graft, murder allegations

Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley all part of wanted Nakhon Sawan cop’s fleet of cars

Nakhon Sawan cop to face perjury charges over suspect’s death