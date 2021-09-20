Monday, September 20, 2021

Irregularities suspected in confiscation of luxury cars by sacked police station chief

Some discrepancies have been found in the documents pertaining to the confiscation of 410 cars by former Nakhon Sawan Police Station chief, Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol, deputy National Police chief Pol General Suchart Theerasawat said on Sunday.

Suchart is heading the investigation into Thitisan who has been accused of demanding 2 million baht from two drug suspects before suffocating a male suspect to death with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan then allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

After Thitisan’s arrest on August 26, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched a probe into his finances as they believe that Thitisan, also known on social media as “Jo Ferrari” due to his lavish lifestyle as a sport car enthusiast, has become unusually wealthy. Thitisan reportedly owns a luxurious house and a number of sport cars, in addition to several million baht in other assets.

 

“Officials have investigated the case that Thitisan had led a team to confiscate a total of 410 luxury and general cars that had been imported illegally,” said Suchart. “Of the total, 405 cars have already been auctioned by the Customs Department, while only five cars still remain.”

Suchart said that investigators had found several documents relating to the confiscation of these cars appeared to have been fabricated. “Officials are verifying information on the documents with other related agencies, and will file charges against those who fabricated the documents,” he added.

