Nakhon Sawan top cop transferred over graft, murder allegations

Pol General Wissanu Prasartthong-osoth, inspector-general at the Royal Thai Police, said the Nakhon Sawan narcotics suppression team had brought two suspects – a man and a woman – to the Muang Nakhon Sawan Police Station on August 5.

He added that the station’s superintendent, holding a police colonel’s rank, allegedly demanded 2 million baht from the suspects before suffocating the man to death with a plastic bag.

“The superintendent then ordered the doctor to put the cause of death down as drug overdose and told the woman to keep quiet before releasing her,” Wissanu said.

“Some police officers filed a complaint against the superintendent because they could not accept his behaviour.”