Nakhon Sawan top cop transferred over graft, murder allegations

Pol General Wissanu Prasartthong-osoth, inspector-general at the Royal Thai Police, said the Nakhon Sawan narcotics suppression team had brought two suspects – a man and a woman – to the Muang Nakhon Sawan Police Station on August 5.
He added that the station’s superintendent, holding a police colonel’s rank, allegedly demanded 2 million baht from the suspects before suffocating the man to death with a plastic bag.
“The superintendent then ordered the doctor to put the cause of death down as drug overdose and told the woman to keep quiet before releasing her,” Wissanu said.
“Some police officers filed a complaint against the superintendent because they could not accept his behaviour.”
Wissanu added that the case is being investigated and the superintendent has been transferred to Provincial Police Region 6 to ensure he won’t obstruct the investigation.
“The commander of the police station, Pol Maj-General Rapeepong Sukpaiboon, has been tasked with leading the investigation and reporting to the Royal Thai Police,” he said.
He added that if the superintendent is found guilty, he will face disciplinary action and criminal prosecution for causing severe damage to citizens and the Royal Thai Police.
Published : August 23, 2021
By : The Nation
