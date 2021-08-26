Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley all part of wanted Nakhon Sawan cop’s fleet of cars

Thitisan, a former superintendent at the Muang Nakhon Sawan Police Station, faces an arrest warrant for allegedly suffocating a drug suspect. The cop is still at large.

The Customs Department’s director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said Thitasan had 29 cars parked in his home in Bangkok. This fleet, valued at 175.28 million baht, includes a 47-million-baht Lamborghini Aventador.

She added that he owns another 13 cars, including a Porsche and Bentley, that he had bought in a customs auction in 2012.

The department has sold 363 of the 368 cars Thitisan helped seize and has earned 1 billion baht from the sale. Patchara said officers are given 40-per-cent of the proceeds earned from the sale of cars they seized, and in this case, Thitisan is entitled to 400 million baht.