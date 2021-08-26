Thursday, August 26, 2021

Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley all part of wanted Nakhon Sawan cop’s fleet of cars

The Customs Department said on Wednesday that Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol had helped seize 368 illegal cars since 2011 and should have earned some 400 million for his work.

Thitisan, a former superintendent at the Muang Nakhon Sawan Police Station, faces an arrest warrant for allegedly suffocating a drug suspect. The cop is still at large.

The Customs Department’s director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said Thitasan had 29 cars parked in his home in Bangkok. This fleet, valued at 175.28 million baht, includes a 47-million-baht Lamborghini Aventador.

She added that he owns another 13 cars, including a Porsche and Bentley, that he had bought in a customs auction in 2012.

The department has sold 363 of the 368 cars Thitisan helped seize and has earned 1 billion baht from the sale. Patchara said officers are given 40-per-cent of the proceeds earned from the sale of cars they seized, and in this case, Thitisan is entitled to 400 million baht.

Published : August 26, 2021

